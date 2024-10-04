Alexander Mattison News: Set for lead role with White out

Mattison is set to operate as Vegas' top running back against the Broncos on Sunday, as Zamir White (groin) has been ruled out, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

White picked up the groin injury in practice Wednesday and subsequently sat out Thursday and Friday. Even before the injury to White, Mattison had been headed for an uptick in opportunities, as Mattison's averaging 5.1 yards on 17 carries this season compared to White's paltry 3.1 YPC on 49 rushes. Ameer Abdullah and Dylan Laube also could see more touches in White's absence.