Alexander Mattison News: Set to lead backfield

Mattison is in line to lead the Raiders backfield Sunday against the Steelers with Zamir White (groin) inactive.

With White on the pine Week 5 at Denver, Mattison started and earned a 57 percent snap share en route to 15 carries for 38 yards and two catches (on three targets) for 23 yards. Meanwhile, Ameer Abdullah handled 44 percent of plays, with most of his 51 yards from scrimmage coming on a 40-yard carry, though he did have a three-yard touchdown run. A similar breakdown of reps between Mattison and Abdullah likely will come to pass Sunday.