Alexander Mattison News: Tallies touchdown as lead back

Mattison rushed the ball 14 times for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Steelers. He added five receptions on five targets for 32 yards.

Mattison served as the lead back for the second consecutive week in the absence of Zamir White (groin). He accounted for the majority of his production on the Raiders' first offensive possession, during which Mattison recorded 25 yards on the ground and 19 on the ground while also recording his touchdown. If White is sidelined again for a Week 7 matchup against the Rams, Mattison should have the ongoing chance to be productive thanks to projected volume.