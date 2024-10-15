Alim McNeill News: Lands four-year extension

The Lions signed McNeill to a four-year contract extension Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A third-round pick by the Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft, McNeill was in the final year of his rookie deal but will now spend the foreseeable future in Detroit. McNeill has started 41 of the 52 games he's appeared in with the Lions, logging 120 tackles (54 solo), including 10.5 sacks, 24 QB hits and one forced fumble. Playing 63 percent of the defensive snaps through five games to open the 2024 season, McNeill has eight tackles (five solo), including 2.5 sacks, four QB hits and one pass deflection. With Aidan Hutchinson (leg, IR) done for the year, the Lions will need others, including McNeill, to step up in the pass-rushing department.