Allen Lazard Injury: Returning from IR

Lazard (chest) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Lazard has been practicing without limitations and is presumably healthy enough to suit up for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, though the Jets will still need to perform an official transaction to put him back on the 53-man roster. Prior to getting hurt, Lazard had 412 receiving yards and five touchdowns through seven games. All but one of those games came prior to the Jets trading for Davante Adams, and Lazard likely won't see as many targets while slotting in as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Adams and Garrett Wilson.