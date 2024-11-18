Alontae Taylor News: Impresses in Week 11

Taylor recorded eight total tackles (five solo) and two passes defended in Sunday's 35-14 win over the Browns.

The third-year pro from Tennessee has capitalized on increased opportunities since Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) was traded to Washington in early November, recording 17 total tackles and two passes defended in the Saints' last two contests. Taylor now leads New Orleans' defense in passes defended (12) and tackles for loss (seven) through the team's first 11 games. He's expected to continue making plays when the Saints host the Rams in Week 13.