Kamara was completely stonewalled and had a season low in yards while also tying his season low for carries in a game. The ninth-year running back did nothing to help the Saints' struggling offense with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, who made his first start since replacing previous QB1 Spencer Rattler. Over the last five games, Kamara has now averaged 8.2 carries for 24.2 yards. He also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. Kamara's production is well below his reputation as a bell-cow back in fantasy, and his lack of explosiveness and limited production will likely continue to limit his output going forward. The Saints next face off with the Panthers in Week 10 on Sunday.