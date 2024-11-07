Amari Cooper Injury: Another limited listing

Cooper (wrist) remained a limited participant at practice Thursday.

Cooper, who was inactive for this past Sunday's win over the Dolphins, was also limited in Wednesday's walk-through, so he'll presumably need to practice fully Friday in order to approach this weekend's game against the Colts without an injury designation. In addition to Cooper, three other Bills receivers -- Keon Coleman (wrist), Mack Hollins (shoulder) and Curtis Samuel (pectoral) -- are nursing injuries as Sunday's game nears.