Amari Cooper Injury: Surprise inactive for Week 9

Cooper (wrist) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Even though Cooper took a questionable tag into the weekend after a trio of limited practices due to the left wrist issue, the prevailing expectation was that the wideout would be ready to go by Sunday. Cooper apparently wasn't able to make enough progress with his wrist leading up to kickoff, however, prompting the Bills to make him inactive in what will be his first absence of the season. With Cooper out of the mix, wideouts Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman as well as tight end Dalton Kincaid could see their target shares increase.