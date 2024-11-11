Amari Cooper Injury: Week 11 status TBD

Head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Cooper (wrist) is improving and the Bills will see how this week goes before determining the wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

While Cooper's Week 11 status is to be determined, McDermott has already confirmed that Keon Coleman (wrist) won't be available this weekend. Cooper has missed two straight games, and if the Bills elect to hold him out versus Kansas City, the wideout's next chance to play wouldn't arrive until Dec. 1against the 49ers, with the Bills on bye in Week 12.