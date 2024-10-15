Amari Cooper News: Dealt to Buffalo

The Bills acquired Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round draft pick from the Browns on Tuesday in exchange for a 2025 third-round draft pick and a 2026 seventh-round draft pick, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Bills have lacked a true No. 1 receiver since dealing Stefon Diggs to the Texans in April, but they appear to have finally found a replacement in Cooper. A sputtering Cleveland passing attack has limited Cooper to 24 catches for 250 yards and two touchdowns on 53 targets through six games this season, but linking up in Buffalo with two-time Pro Bowler Josh Allen should send the wideout's fantasy value on the upswing. Assuming Cooper is able to quickly pick up the new playbook, he should be available to make his Bills debut Sunday against the Titans.