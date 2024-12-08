Fantasy Football
Amari Cooper headshot

Amari Cooper News: Finds footing in Buffalo offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Cooper recorded six receptions on 14 targets for 95 yards in Sunday's 44-42 loss to the Rams.

Cooper had been slow to make an impact in the Buffalo offense, as he had failed to top four receptions or 66 yards in four games with the team. That changed against the Rams, as he easily paced the team in targets and had a team-high six receptions. While it wasn't the most efficient showing, Cooper did have long gains of 26, 25 and 18 yards. He should have momentum heading into a Week 15 showdown with the Lions, though the Bills could also be welcoming back Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid.

Amari Cooper
Buffalo Bills
