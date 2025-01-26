Amari Cooper News: Free agent following AFCCG loss

Cooper caught all four of his targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 32-29 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Cooper wasn't the difference-maker the Bills had hoped for after they gave up a third-round draft pick to acquire him from the Browns. The 30-year-old wide receiver proceeded to catch 20 of 32 targets for 297 yards and two touchdowns in eight regular-season games for Buffalo and added only six catches for 41 yards on eight targets across three playoff outings. Cooper's best days appear to be behind him, but with seven 1,000-yard receiving seasons under his belt, the unrestricted free agent is likely to draw some interest on the open market.