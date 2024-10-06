Amari Cooper News: Leading receiver in loss

Cooper caught four of 10 targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Commanders.

While he saw double-digit targets for the second time in five games and led the Browns in receiving yards, Cooper still failed to do very much with the volume as Deshaun Watson struggled to get the ball downfield with any authority once again. Aside from his two-TD performance against the Giants in Week 3, Cooper has had a rough start to the campaign, and it might take a switch under center to Jameis Winston -- or a trade to another team -- to make the veteran wideout a consistent fantasy asset again. Cooper will try to break out in Week 6 against a well-rested Eagles secondary that will be coming out of its bye.