Amari Cooper News: Makes little impact Sunday

Cooper caught four of six targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Eagles.

The continues struggles of quarterback Deshaun Watson dragged down Cooper's numbers in this one, but the veteran wideout still led the Browns in receiving yards despite the fact that he saw his lowest target volume of the year so far. With Cleveland at 1-5 and seemingly headed for a lost season, trade rumors have begun circling around Cooper, and his 19-223-2 line over the last four games is respectable considering his situation. Cooper will try to take advantage of a vulnerable Bengals secondary in Week 7.