Amari Cooper headshot

Amari Cooper News: Not yet back with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Cooper (personal), who was excused from Sunday's loss to the Patriots due to a family matter, has not yet returned to team facilities, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

McDermott said he's hopeful to have Cooper available for Sunday's wild-card round playoff game against the Broncos, but he didn't offer a more precise timetable for the veteran's return. If Cooper does return in time to suit up versus Denver, he figures to handle his usual starting role alongside Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman.

Amari Cooper
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
