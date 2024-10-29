Amari Cooper News: One catch in win

Cooper caught one of his two targets for three yards in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Seahawks.

In his second game with the Bills, Cooper played 50 percent of Buffalo's offensive snaps after playing just 33 percent of snaps in Week 7. Despite the increased playing time, the veteran wideout was not a major part of the game plan against Seattle. Instead, Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman saw the most playing time and opportunities at wide receiver in the contest. With better days on the horizon as Cooper continues to get acclimated to the Bills' offense, the 30-year-old could find major fantasy success as in the No. 1 role down the stretch. Cooper and the Bills will host the division-rival Dolphins in Week 9.