Amari Cooper News: Poised to make debut with Bills

Cooper is slated to play Sunday against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Cooper, who joined the Bills in a trade with the Browns on Tuesday, will be in uniform Sunday, with an opportunity to rotate into a wideout corps that also includes Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Mack Hollins and Curtis Samuel. However, it remains to be seen what sort of volume Cooper will see in his debut with his new team, which makes him speculative Week 7 lineup option. Once he's gained more familiarity with Buffalo's offense though, the 30-year-old should provide QB Josh Allen with an experienced downfield presence, a looming arrangement that could help Cooper pick up the pace as the season progresses, after having logged a 24/250/2 receiving line in six contests with Cleveland.