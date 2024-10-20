Amari Cooper News: Poised to make team debut

Cooper is slated to play Sunday against the Titans, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Cooper will be in uniform Sunday, with an opportunity to rotate into a wideout corps that also includes Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Mack Hollins and Curtis Samuel. However, the extent of Cooper's workload and target share is difficult to project, given that he's had just one week to practice with the Bills after being acquired from the Browns on Tuesday. Once he's gained more familiarity with Buffalo's offense, the 30-year-old should profile as the No. 1 option in the passing attack, though he represents more of a speculative fantasy play in Week 7. The move to the Bills is a positive development for Cooper's fantasy outlook, after he had logged a 24-250-2 receiving line through his first six games in a Cleveland passing offense that ranked 30th in the NFL in yards per game (143).