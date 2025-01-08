Amari Cooper News: Practices in full

Cooper (personal/back) was a full participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice.

Cooper missed the Bills' loss to the Patriots in Week 18 due to a personal family matter and is now listed with a back injury on this week's injury report, but his ability to take every rep at Wednesday's practice nonetheless has him on track to play in Sunday's wild-card game against the Broncos. After being acquired from the Browns on Oct. 15, Cooper appeared in eight games with Buffalo to close out the regular season, accruing a 20-297-2 line on 32 targets across those contests.