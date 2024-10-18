Amari Cooper News: Week 7 status TBD

When asked Friday if he anticipates Cooper playing Sunday against the Titans, coach Sean McDermott said "we'll see, I mean, I would think so, but I wanna see, and I wanna visit with the coaches again," Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

The Bills added Cooper in a trade with the Browns on Tuesday, so the wideout has had limited time to familiarize himself with the team's offense. There's a chance that McDermott will confirm Cooper's playing status ahead of Week 7 action, but if that doesn't happen, Buffalo's inactive list for the team's 1:00 ET kickoff will reveal the final outcome on that front.