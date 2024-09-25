Amari Cooper: No injury concerns for Week 4

Cooper practiced without limitations Wednesday and wasn't listed on Cleveland's injury report, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Cooper stayed down after one of Cleveland's final offensive plays in Sunday's 21-15 loss to the Giants, but he eventually walked off under his own power, and the veteran wide receiver has evidently recovered from that injury scare. He's expected to continue working as Deshaun Watson's top target Sunday against the Raiders after scoring a pair of touchdowns in Week 3. Cooper has 29 targets through three games.