Ameer Abdullah News: Finds end zone Sunday

Abdullah rushed five times for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-18 loss to the Broncos. He also caught all three of his targets for nine yards and he returned one kickoff for 23 yards.

Abdullah logged a season-high 31 offensive snaps behind Alexander Mattison with fellow running back Zamir White (groin) sidelined for Sunday's tilt, and Abdullah took advantage as he translated the additional playing time into eight touches for 51 yards and a score, finding the end zone on a three-yard rush late in the fourth quarter. Earlier in the contest, Abdullah notched the Raiders' second-longest play of the game when he took a carry 40 yards to begin a drive. The 31-year-old could return to more of a reserve role offensively if the aforementioned White manages to suit up against the Steelers in Week 6.