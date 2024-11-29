Ameer Abdullah News: In line for added work Friday
With Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps) both inactive, Abdullah is in line to see added work Friday against the Chiefs.
In this past Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Broncos -- a game that Mattison and White also missed -- Abdullah (who started the contest) carried the ball eight times for 28 yards and caught five of six targets for 37 yards and a touchdown. Look for the veteran back to continue to see added touches Friday, with Sincere McCormick (who logged five carries for 33 yards versus Denver) also mixing in.
