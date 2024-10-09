Andrei Iosivas News: One catch in loss

Iosivas caught one of his two targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Ravens.

Iosivas recorded just one reception for the second-straight week, as the wideout continues to be less involved in the Bengals offense with teammate Tee Higgins healthy. The 24-year-old played 53 of the Bengals' 67 offensive snaps behind Ja'Marr Chase (59) and ahead of Higgins (48). With Chase and Higgins dominating the target share, Iosivas is extremely difficult to trust for consistent fantasy production. The Bengals will square off against the Giants in Week 6.