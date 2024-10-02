Andrei Iosivas News: One grab against Panthers

Iosivas secured his lone target for 29 yards in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Panthers.

Iosivas' one catch and one target were both season-lows for the second-year wideout. Meanwhile, both Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase dominated the target share Sunday with 10 and six targets, respectively. Though the 24-year-old Iosivas will have opportunities for solid performances in the Bengals offense, his role as the No. 3 receiver behind Chase and Higgins limits his potential for consistent production. Iosivas will look to get more involved in Week 5 when the Bengals host the Ravens.