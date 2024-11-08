Andrew Wingard Injury: Questionable for Week 10

Wingard (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Wingard began the regular season on injured reserve after sustaining a knee injury during training camp in late July. His 21-day practice window opened Oct. 22, and he has a chance at making his 2024 regular-season debut Sunday after logging a full practice Friday. Wingard played in all 17 regular-season games for Jacksonville in 2023 and accumulated 45 tackles (35 solo), two pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble.