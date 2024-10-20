Andy Dalton News: Pulled late in blowout loss

Dalton completed 11 of 16 passes for 93 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Commanders. He added two rushes for three yards.

Dalton has been uneven as the Panthers' starter, but he was unable to get the offense moving in Sunday's blowout loss for his worst performance of the season. He led Carolina's offense to just 10 total first downs, which limited its time of possession to just 24:55. The results were disastrous for the entire unit, and Dalton was ultimately benched midway through the final quarter. It's unclear if the team is considering returning to Bryce Young as its starter, but Dalton's recent performances have certainly justified a potential switch under center.