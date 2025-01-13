Anthony Miller News: Returns to practice squad

Miller reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Miller was one of two wide receivers to be elevated for Saturday's wild-card game against the Steelers, and he ended up getting the nod over Keith Kirkwood. Miller played nine snaps on offense and caught all three of his targets for 12 yards, tying Isaiah likely for the second-most receptions on the team behind Justice Hill (four). Miller could be elevated for Sunday's AFC divisional-round clash against the Bills if Zay Flowers (knee) is unable to play.