Anthony Richardson headshot

Anthony Richardson Injury: Downgraded to doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 5, 2024 at 5:02pm

Richardson (oblique) was downgraded to doubtful Saturday for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Richardson was listed as a limited participant in practice all week, but that appeared to be a bit of gamesmanship by the Colts given the second-year quarterback ceded the majority of the first-team reps to Joe Flacco throughout practice. The longtime veteran immediately turned around a flailing passing attack Week 4 against the Steelers, and should the weather conditions remain neutral, Flacco could be poised for an excellent fantasy day against the Jaguars in the anticipated absence of Richardson.

