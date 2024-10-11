Anthony Richardson Injury: Game-time decision this week

Per coach Shane Steichen, Richardson (oblique) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans and is considered a game-time decision for the contest, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

Richardson practiced in full Thursday, but he's still slated to carry a Week 6 injury designation. His status is thus worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, with added context on that front likely to arrive late Saturday or early Sunday via NFL national reporters like ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. If the Colts elect to exercise caution with Richardson this weekend, veteran Joe Flacco would be next in line for the team's start at QB versus Tennessee.