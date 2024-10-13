Anthony Richardson Injury: Inactive as No. 3 quarterback

Richardson (oblique) is inactive as the Colts' emergency third quarterback for Sunday's game at Tennessee.

Richardson will miss a second straight game due to the oblique injury, but the Colts seem to be holding him out due to an abundance of caution. Per Aditi Kinkhabwala of CBS Sports, head coach Shane Steichen said Richardson was "very close" to playing, but the Colts want the young signal-caller to get in some more practice reps before clearing him to play. Richardson should have a good chance at starting in next Sunday's game against the Dolphins if he can steer clear of any setbacks during the upcoming week of practice, but veteran Joe Flacco will receive a second straight start this weekend.