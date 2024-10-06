Anthony Richardson Injury: Inactive for Week 5

Richardson (oblique) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Richardson's absence for Week 5 was expected after he suffered an oblique strain in the Colts' Week 4 win over the Steelers and was subsequently a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday before taking a questionable tag into the weekend and then getting downgraded to doubtful Saturday. With Richardson getting at least one game off to tend to his injury, Joe Flacco will step in as the Colts' starting quarterback while usual No. 3 signal-caller Sam Ehlinger slides into the backup role.