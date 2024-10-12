Anthony Richardson Injury: Likely to play Sunday

Richardson (oblique) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Titans, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

After sitting out the Colts' Week 5 loss to the Jaguars with an oblique strain, Richardson sandwiched a pair of limited practices around a full session Thursday. The Colts seem to have been encouraged enough with how the young quarterback fared during the three practices, and though he'll still take a designation into game day, he's expected to be cleared when Indianapolis releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Richardson should also have the services of two of his top pass-catching options, as wideouts Michael Pittman (back) and Josh Downs (toe) are both listed as questionable but have good chances of suiting up, per Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. Joe Flacco, who has taken over as Indianapolis' signal-caller in Richardson's absence, will likely return to a backup role if Richardson is indeed able to start Sunday.