Anthony Richardson Injury: Limited Friday, questionable for Sunday

Richardson (oblique) was limited at Friday's practice and officially is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Tennessee.

Richardson seemingly was in the clear to return to action for the first time since Week 4 after managing a full practice Thursday. Despite being limited both Wednesday and Friday, he was spotted throwing on the run and otherwise looking like himself throughout the week, which wasn't the case last week, per Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. Richardson also took a majority of the reps with the Colts' first-team offense, but coach Shane Steichen said Friday that the second-year quarterback will be a game-time decision this weekend, per JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site. As a result, Richardson's status bears watching to see if he or veteran backup Joe Flacco will be under center following Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.