Anthony Richardson Injury: Now doubtful for Week 5

The Colts downgraded Richardson (oblique) from questionable to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Richardson was listed as a limited participant in practice all week, but the second-year quarterback ceded the majority of the first-team reps to Joe Flacco throughout those sessions. Given his lack of extensive reps this week, Richardson looks on track to sit out Sunday, which will put Flacco in line for his first start of the season while Sam Ehlinger steps in as the top backup. The Colts will wait and see if Richardson can make enough progress in his recovery from the oblique strain during Week 6 prep to see if he can make his return to the lineup next Sunday at Tennessee.