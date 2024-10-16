Anthony Richardson Injury: On track for full practice

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that Richardson (oblique) is in line to practice fully Wednesday, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Assuming Richardson does indeed log a full session Wednesday, he'll be one step closer to returning to action Sunday against the Dolphins. Steichen noted Monday that he anticipates the QB -- who has missed the Colts' past two games -- returning to the starting lineup this weekend. In Richardson's absence, veteran signal caller Joe Flacco helmed the team's offense.