Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Anthony Richardson headshot

Anthony Richardson Injury: On track for full practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 16, 2024

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that Richardson (oblique) is in line to practice fully Wednesday, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Assuming Richardson does indeed log a full session Wednesday, he'll be one step closer to returning to action Sunday against the Dolphins. Steichen noted Monday that he anticipates the QB -- who has missed the Colts' past two games -- returning to the starting lineup this weekend. In Richardson's absence, veteran signal caller Joe Flacco helmed the team's offense.

Anthony Richardson
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News