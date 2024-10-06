Anthony Richardson Injury: Out Week 5, injury not long term

Richardson is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, but his oblique strain isn't considered a long-term concern, and the Colts are hopeful that he can return for the team's Week 6 game against the Titans, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

Joe Flacco will get the start Week 5 after he came on in relief of Richardson in last Sunday's win over the Steelers when the latter went down with his oblique strain. Richardson was a limited participant in practice throughout Week 5, so if he's able to resume practicing in full at some point next week, he should be cleared to reclaim the starting role next Sunday at Tennessee.