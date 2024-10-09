Anthony Richardson Injury: Remains limited in practice

Richardson (oblique) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Richardson was a limited participant all last week, with reports suggesting he didn't do much and didn't appear likely to play The Colts listed him as questionable on the Friday injury report, before downgrading him to doubtful and ultimately deeming him inactive. Richardson said Wednesday that he was never close to playing in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville, but he did manage a pre-game workout and now has a real shot to play this coming Sunday against the Titans, per Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star. Coach Shane Steichen confirmed Monday that Richardson will be the starting QB as soon as he's healthy, even though the offense has performed well under the guidance of veteran Joe Flacco.