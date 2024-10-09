Anthony Richardson Injury: Set to practice Wednesday

Richardson (oblique) is slated to practice Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Richardson was listed as a limited practice participant all of last week prior to being deemed inactive ahead of the Colts' 37-34 loss to the Jaguars, with Joe Flacco picking up the start in his stead. The team's first Week 6 injury report will be released later Wednesday and will reveal whether Richardson is able to upgrade his participation level. In any case, head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Monday that Richardson will reclaim starting duties for the Colts once healthy enough to play, per James Boyd of The Athletic.