Anthony Richardson Injury: Stays limited in practice

Richardson (oblique) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

According to Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star, Richardson didn't appear to perform extensive work during the portion of practice that was open to the media, with the quarterback throwing a small number of low-effort passes. Notably, Atkins adds that Joe Flacco was first in line for reps under center, perhaps suggesting that the veteran is trending toward starting Sunday's game in Jacksonville at this stage of the week while Richardson manages an oblique strain. Richardson has now turned in a pair of limited practices to begin Week 5 prep, and while he hasn't been ruled out from starting Sunday, the Colts may want to see him ratchet up the intensity of his activity in Friday's practice before potentially clearing him to play.