Anthony Richardson Injury: Will start again when healthy

Coach Shane Steichen said Monday that Richardson (oblique) "is our starting quarterback" when he returns to full health, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Richardson took a big hit to his midsection during a Week 4 win against the Steelers that has sidelined him in the meantime. Veteran backup Joe Flacco has fared well since then, completing 49 of 70 passes for 527 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions over the course of seven-and-a-half quarters. The good play won't equate to further starts for Flacco once Richardson is good to go, but the second-year pro likely will need to bump up his activity level this week from the trio of limited practices he managed last week in order to suit up again this coming Sunday at Tennessee.