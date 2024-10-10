Anthony Richardson News: Full practice participant

Richardson (oblique) was a full practice participant Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Richardson is thus set to return for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing just one week. Multiple Indianapolis beat reporters said he looked healthy during Thursday's practice, but it is possible Richardson's continued struggles staying healthy make coach Shane Steichen hesitant to use him as a runner -- an aspect that's already been somewhat disappointing for fantasy managers with Richardson averaging 5.3 carries for 35.3 yards per game.