Anthony Richardson News: Full practice participant

Richardson (oblique) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Coach Shane Steichen said Monday that he expected Richardson to return and start this Sunday against the Dolphins. A full practice confirms the plan is on track, although Richardson was also a full participant last Thursday and didn't end up playing in Sunday's eventual 20-17 win over the Titans. In light of how things played out last week, fantasy managers will want to see confirmation from Steichen before Sunday that Richardson is in fact starting against the Dolphins.