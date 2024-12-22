Anthony Richardson News: Only 11 pass attempts in win
Richardson completed seven of 11 passes for 131 yards with one touchdown and one interception and added nine carries for 70 yards and another score in the Colts' 38-30 win over the Titans on Sunday.
The erratic second-year signal-caller wasn't asked to do much Sunday, with Jonathan Taylor shouldering the bulk of the load on offense via a 218-yard, three-touchdown performance. However, Richardson managed to make good use of his sparse opportunities as a passer, connecting with Josh Downs for his one touchdown pass and averaging 11.9 yards per attempt. Richardson also provided his usual superior production on the ground, setting a new career high in rushing yardage and scoring his sixth rushing TD of the campaign on a five-yard run early in the second quarter. Richardson's passing production is going to remain volatile from game to game, but he'll have another favorable matchup in a Week 17 road clash with the Giants.