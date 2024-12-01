Anthony Richardson News: Plays hero in New England

Richardson completed 12 of 24 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 25-24 win over the Patriots. He added 48 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, and also ran in a two-point conversion.

That two-point conversion came with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter, after Richardson had led a five-minute scoring drive that he capped with a three-yard TD pass to Alec Pierce on fourth down. A poor completion rate is simply part of the package with the second-year QB at this stage of his development, but there's no denying Richardson's athletic upside, and since reclaiming the starting job for the Colts he's produced six touchdowns (three passing, three rushing) in three games. The Colts are on bye in Week 14, giving Richardson time to recharge ahead of the team's final push for the playoffs.