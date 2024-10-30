Anthony Richardson News: Team confirms move to bench

Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Wednesday that Joe Flacco will replace Richardson as the Colts' starting quarterback "going forward," JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

Though reports surfaced Tuesday indicating that the Colts were pivoting from Richardson to Flacco at quarterback, Steichen noted Wednesday that the move is not just a one-week change. While Steichen added the Colts are "not giving up on [Richardson] by any means," the 2023 first-round pick is now slated to back up Flacco for the foreseeable future. After his rookie season was cut short by a shoulder injury that required surgery, Richardson had struggled to develop as a passer through the first half of his second NFL campaign, completing just 59 of 133 pass attempts (44.4 percent) for 958 yards (7.2 YPA), four touchdowns and seven interceptions through six games.