Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Antoine Winfield headshot

Antoine Winfield News: Strong start to camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 27, 2025 at 8:14pm

Winfield has made multiple impact plays in early training camp practices, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

The star safety opened camp by snagging two interceptions in Wednesday's practice, and he collapsed the pocket for what would have been a sack in game action during Friday's session. Winfield noted he's striving to make at least one splash play per practice this summer as he aims for a resurgent season following an injury-hampered 2024 where he played a career-low nine regular-season games due to foot and knee issues.

Antoine Winfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now