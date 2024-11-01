Fantasy Football
Antonio Gibson News: Ready to face Titans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Gibson (toe) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.

After being limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, Gibson worked fully Friday, paving the way for the running back to face Tennessee on Sunday. In the Patriots' win over the Jets in Week 8, Gibson was on the field for 13 snaps on offense, en route to rushing five times for seven yards in the contest. With Rhamondre Stevenson -- who finished with 20 carries versus New York -- working in the lead role, Gibson's fantasy value is limited in his complementary role.

