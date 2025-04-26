Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Arian Smith headshot

Arian Smith News: Heads to Jets in fourth round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 9:46am

The Jets selected Smith in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 110th overall.

Smith waited his turn in a crowded Georgia receiver room and rarely played through his first four seasons. However, he racked up 48 receptions, a team-high 817 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his fifth season. His 4.36 40-yard dash and 19.9 yards per catch during his career signal that he'll be a deep threat at the next level, although his route running and hands need some polish. The Jets have no clear order after No. 1 wideout Garrett Wilson, so Smith could have a role immediately, even if it's in a decoy capacity at first.

Arian Smith
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now