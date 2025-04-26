Arian Smith News: Heads to Jets in fourth round

The Jets selected Smith in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 110th overall.

Smith waited his turn in a crowded Georgia receiver room and rarely played through his first four seasons. However, he racked up 48 receptions, a team-high 817 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his fifth season. His 4.36 40-yard dash and 19.9 yards per catch during his career signal that he'll be a deep threat at the next level, although his route running and hands need some polish. The Jets have no clear order after No. 1 wideout Garrett Wilson, so Smith could have a role immediately, even if it's in a decoy capacity at first.